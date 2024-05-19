Industry
In a pickle: Why it’s time for Fssai to wake up and crack the whip
Sayantan Bera , Suneera Tandon 11 min read 19 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST
- A Swiss watchdog recently reported that Nestle adds excess sugar in infant products. Spice mixes sold by MDH and Everest were red flagged by regulators abroad. The companies denied any wrongdoing but the reports do raise questions on the role Fssai, India’s food regulator, plays.
New Delhi: If you are reading this piece with a cup of tea or coffee, here is a number that can score over caffeine—in its potency to wake you up. In the three years leading up to March 2023, Indian authorities tested 4.3 lakh food samples. Turns out, one in four did not conform to domestic food safety laws. Of these, one in every six were either ‘unsafe’ or ‘substandard.’ The rest did not conform to labelling laws—which means food makers were misleading consumers by putting incorrect information on the label.
