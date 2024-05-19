In a pickle: Why it’s time for Fssai to wake up and crack the whip

There are 207 Fssai accredited labs for food testing but many smaller states and union territories do not have a single facility, said Rishi Aggarwal, cofounder and CEO of Teamlease Regtech, which helps businesses on regulatory compliance. “How will food businesses comply if there are very few or no labs in states they operate? There is enough expertise in the private sector to ensure compliance. The problem is there is so much inspector raj in our system, the moment you bring some of these compliances into the private sector (via third party certification), you lose the right to demand a convenience fee (bribe)," he said.