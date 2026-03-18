Centre sets stage for Bhavya plug-and-play industrial parks

The Bhavya scheme will be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players, building on the experience of industrial smart cities developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. The parks will range from 100 to 1,000 acres, and receive financial support of up to ₹1 crore per acre provided for core, value-added and social infrastructure. In North Eastern and hilly states with geographical constraints, the minimum size will be 25 acres.