The Centre on Wednesday set the ball rolling for 100 industrial parks with ready land, infrastructure and clearances, enabling businesses to move swiftly from plans to production. The ₹33,660-crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (Bhavya) kicks off in fiscal year 2027 (FY27), aiming to expand India's manufacturing muscle, while creating large-scale employment.
Centre sets stage for Bhavya plug-and-play industrial parks
SummaryThe Bhavya parks will range from 100 to 1,000 acres, and receive financial support of up to ₹1 crore per acre provided for core, value-added and social infrastructure. In North Eastern and hilly states with geographical constraints, the minimum size will be 25 acres.
The Centre on Wednesday set the ball rolling for 100 industrial parks with ready land, infrastructure and clearances, enabling businesses to move swiftly from plans to production. The ₹33,660-crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (Bhavya) kicks off in fiscal year 2027 (FY27), aiming to expand India's manufacturing muscle, while creating large-scale employment.
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