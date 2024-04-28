In America’s biggest oil field, the ground is swelling and buckling
Benoît Morenne , Andrew Mollica , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST
SummaryLand has subsided by as much as 11 inches since 2015 in a prime portion of the Permian Basin, as drillers extract huge amounts of oil and water
In a desolate stretch of desert spanning West Texas and New Mexico, drillers are pumping more crude than Kuwait. The oil production is so frenzied that huge swaths of land are literally sinking and heaving.
