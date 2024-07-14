In charts and numbers: India’s junk food juggernaut rolls on
SummaryProcessed food has invaded Indian kitchens, with new data from a government survey highlighting the high amounts of money rich urban Indians are spending to make convenient but risky dietary choices.
Last month, Nestlé India revealed that India had emerged as the largest market for its popular Maggi instant noodles, with six billion servings sold in 2023-24. While past figures and cross-country data are not available, what’s clear is that Maggi has long been the poster child for packaged easy-to-make processed food, which is quietly becoming a big part of our daily diets.