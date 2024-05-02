In charts: India’s spices exports raise a stink abroad
Summary
- India’s broader food exports segment has been dogged by quality concerns. The US and EU have pulled up food exports for various pathogen and toxin related violations, putting a question mark on the safety of the foods and spices we consume.
India's food safety regulator has ordered nationwide testing and inspections at all companies making spice mixes, Reuters reported on Thursday. The move by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India comes at a time when the country’s popular spice brands are under scrutiny for quality-related concerns after Hong Kong and Singapore banned certain readymade spices from MDH and Everest—considered household names in India for spicing up our daily food palette.