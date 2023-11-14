comScore

In charts: India's wanderlust set to take off this holiday season

Nandita Venkatesan , Payal Bhattacharya 14 Nov 2023
  • Recently, Thailand announced visa-free entry for Indian citizens for six months to boost its tourism during the holiday season. As you draw up your travel plans, we give Indian globetrotters a lowdown and some helping hand on what to expect.

Indian globetrotters are in for a big festive cheer as Thailand has recently announced visa-free entry for Indian citizens for six months. Sri Lanka has also waived visa fees for six countries including India; Kazakhstan, too, has introduced visa-free entry for Indians up to 14 days. With outbound travel surging, countries are clearly jostling to woo Indian tourists.

No wonder, the Indian passport has grown stronger with time: it now gets easier visa access (this includes various kinds of non-traditional access, including visa-free entry) to 57 nations, up from 52 a decade ago, according to Henley Global. By another count, almost 25 countries give Indians visa-free access.

Indians, on their part, are also eyeing accessible and affordable tourist destinations with fewer visa hassles. McKinsey has stated in a report that “the world could see a wave of Indian travellers in the coming decade". Data shared by EaseMyTrip with Mint showed destinations such as Vietnam, Seychelles, Japan and even Azerbaijan are among the most-searched overseas destinations by Indians this year. Some have responded to the demand with attractive policies: Azerbaijan promises a new system to process electronic visas within three working days.

A travel cost analysis shows a couple can make a hearty plan to exotic Asian destinations in less than 2 lakh. Vietnam and Indonesia are among the cheapest, thanks to better accessibility with direct flights, and even favourable forex rates.

