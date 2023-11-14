In charts: India’s wanderlust set to take off this holiday season
Summary
- Recently, Thailand announced visa-free entry for Indian citizens for six months to boost its tourism during the holiday season. As you draw up your travel plans, we give Indian globetrotters a lowdown and some helping hand on what to expect.
Indian globetrotters are in for a big festive cheer as Thailand has recently announced visa-free entry for Indian citizens for six months. Sri Lanka has also waived visa fees for six countries including India; Kazakhstan, too, has introduced visa-free entry for Indians up to 14 days. With outbound travel surging, countries are clearly jostling to woo Indian tourists.