Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / In charts: India’s wanderlust set to take off this holiday season

In charts: India’s wanderlust set to take off this holiday season

Nandita Venkatesan , Payal Bhattacharya

  • Recently, Thailand announced visa-free entry for Indian citizens for six months to boost its tourism during the holiday season. As you draw up your travel plans, we give Indian globetrotters a lowdown and some helping hand on what to expect.

HTphoto by Vipin Kumar

Indian globetrotters are in for a big festive cheer as Thailand has recently announced visa-free entry for Indian citizens for six months. Sri Lanka has also waived visa fees for six countries including India; Kazakhstan, too, has introduced visa-free entry for Indians up to 14 days. With outbound travel surging, countries are clearly jostling to woo Indian tourists.

Indian globetrotters are in for a big festive cheer as Thailand has recently announced visa-free entry for Indian citizens for six months. Sri Lanka has also waived visa fees for six countries including India; Kazakhstan, too, has introduced visa-free entry for Indians up to 14 days. With outbound travel surging, countries are clearly jostling to woo Indian tourists.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

No wonder, the Indian passport has grown stronger with time: it now gets easier visa access (this includes various kinds of non-traditional access, including visa-free entry) to 57 nations, up from 52 a decade ago, according to Henley Global. By another count, almost 25 countries give Indians visa-free access.

Indians, on their part, are also eyeing accessible and affordable tourist destinations with fewer visa hassles. McKinsey has stated in a report that “the world could see a wave of Indian travellers in the coming decade". Data shared by EaseMyTrip with Mint showed destinations such as Vietnam, Seychelles, Japan and even Azerbaijan are among the most-searched overseas destinations by Indians this year. Some have responded to the demand with attractive policies: Azerbaijan promises a new system to process electronic visas within three working days.

A travel cost analysis shows a couple can make a hearty plan to exotic Asian destinations in less than 2 lakh. Vietnam and Indonesia are among the cheapest, thanks to better accessibility with direct flights, and even favourable forex rates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint, and has a keen interest in understanding the usefulness of data in driving sound public discourse and informing policymaking. She has over four years of experience across journalism and health research. She previously worked with the Economic Times, Mumbai, and the Vaccine Confidence Project in the UK. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Nandita also pursued a masters’ in public policy from University of Oxford as Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.