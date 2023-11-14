In charts: India’s wanderlust set to take off this holiday season

Indians, on their part, are also eyeing accessible and affordable tourist destinations with fewer visa hassles. McKinsey has stated in a report that “the world could see a wave of Indian travellers in the coming decade". Data shared by EaseMyTrip with Mint showed destinations such as Vietnam, Seychelles, Japan and even Azerbaijan are among the most-searched overseas destinations by Indians this year. Some have responded to the demand with attractive policies: Azerbaijan promises a new system to process electronic visas within three working days.