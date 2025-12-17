In charts: Why India's foreign tourist numbers are set to disappoint in 2025
Summary
India witnessed 6.18 million foreign tourist arrivals in January-September 2025, down from 70.6 million in the same period last year. The year does not look good for India’s tourism industry.
It is shaping up to be another difficult year for India’s tourism industry. Foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) have struggled in the first nine months of the year and may once again fall short of pre-pandemic levels. The reasons are familiar—high costs compared with peer destinations, inadequate infrastructure, and lingering concerns around safety and security.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story
×