In China, a Detention and a New Espionage Law Have Businesses Worried
- Executives say activity could stagnate as they curtail meetings and information exchange
BEIJING: Hiroshi Nishiyama, a veteran Japanese executive at Astellas Pharma Inc. and a prominent member of his country’s business circle in China, spent late March wrapping up his assignment there and preparing to head home.
He never made it. Mr. Nishiyama disappeared on what was supposed to be his last day in China. A few days later, China’s Foreign Ministry said he had been accused of espionage and detained.
The incident is one of a string of events that have sparked new concerns among foreign companies about the safety of their staff and the reliability of Beijing’s pledges that China is open for business. In recent weeks Chinese authorities have questioned staff at U.S. consulting firm Bain & Co. and raided the office of American due diligence firm Mintz Group and detained all five of its employees in mainland China.
China also passed an expansive update of an anti-espionage law that will tighten state control over a wider swath of data and digital activities, raising the risks that ordinary business behavior could be misconstrued or misrepresented as spycraft.
Japanese companies face the added challenge of growing tensions between Beijing and Tokyo. China fired a missile in Japan’s direction during wargames around Taiwan last year, and Japan is cooperating with U.S. efforts to restrict China’s access to computer chips and the equipment needed to make them.
Japanese business people in Beijing said they could exercise more restraint around meetings or exchanges of views and information, as they feel it isn’t clear where China now draws the line between permissible and impermissible activities. Business could stagnate as uncertainties grow over what executives can or can’t do, they said.
“It has become even more unclear to foresee the situation, and companies are forced to be more cautious in many ways," Kengo Sakurada, at the time head of the business lobby group Japan Association of Corporate Executives, said April 4.
The Japanese embassy enhanced its online warnings about “so-called espionage acts" after the detention, saying the definition remains unclear and that Chinese authorities could take issue with practices like obtaining maps or conducting academic or geological surveys without permission. The embassy also warned that mobile phones, computers, email and messaging apps like WeChat could be tapped.
A researcher at a foreign trading firm said the company has become more cautious about information gathering especially when it comes to direct communication with people who might be sensitive, such as those linked to China’s Communist Party. Instead, it plans to gather information about trends in the country by attending more conferences or seminars.
An Astellas spokesman said the company is communicating with the Japanese government about its employee’s detention and will take appropriate measures. Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the government has repeatedly appealed to China for the executive’s quick release.
China’s Ministry of State Security and Foreign Ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment.
China’s ambassador to Japan, Wu Jianghao, identified Mr. Nishiyama as the detained executive at a news conference Friday in Tokyo.
“The core issue is that this is a spy case involving China’s national security, and the evidence is becoming increasingly conclusive," Mr. Wu said. “Frankly speaking, it is a violation of China’s sovereignty, not an unjustified detention of people from the Japanese side," he said, adding that China welcomes “normal and friendly economic activities with open arms."
Astellas and Japan’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to questions about the ambassador’s allegation Friday, and their statements so far haven’t addressed the allegation of espionage.
The recent incidents came amid a flurry of activity by Chinese leaders including Premier Li Qiangto assure foreign business leaders that China is safe for the investments the country needs to drive its sluggish economy.
Many foreign businesses have been wary of making further investments in China after Beijing imposed rigid control measures during the pandemic that closed borders and triggered unpredictable lockdowns of factories and towns.
According to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, the Astellas executive is the 17th Japanese citizen detained by Chinese intelligence since 2015.
Four employees of NC Geophysical Survey Co. were detained in China in 2017 along with two others from another company. They were checking rock layers in Hainan and Shandong for potential hot springs. Four were detained for a few months, one was sentenced to 15 years in prison and another was sentenced to 5½ years.
Koichi Ishigaki, one of three executives who make up the small company’s board, said the reason they were targeted wasn’t clear but speculated it might have had something to do with the maps they were carrying.
The company sent employees to China for land survey projects dozens of times over three decades. “No more," Mr. Ishigaki said. “We really cannot ask employees to go. How could we explain to their families if that happened again?"
China is the second biggest overseas destination for Japanese nationals after the U.S., with more than 102,000 Japanese living in the country, data from Japan’s Foreign Ministry showed. More than 31,000 Japanese companies were operating in China in 2021, the Foreign Ministry said. Many are manufacturers such as Toyota Motor Corp., Hitachi Ltd. and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Others include banks, trading firms and energy companies.
Astellas is one of Japan’s biggest pharmaceutical companies, known for prostate cancer drug Xtandi and bladder cancer drug Padcev. China, Taiwan and Hong Kong together accounted for about 5% of its revenue in the year that ended in March.
Mr. Nishiyama has served as a vice chairman of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, the chamber’s website showed, a role that put him in contact with senior local officials.
Mr. Nishiyama has been based in China for some 20 years in multiple capacities for Astellas, people who know him said. His roles have included importing and exporting drug ingredients, selling imported drugs and setting up factories, according to Kenji Minemura, a senior research fellow at the Canon Institute for Global Studies who says he has known Mr. Nishiyama for many years.
On March 19, shortly before his planned trip back to Japan, Mr. Nishiyama posted an 11th-century Chinese poem by Mei Yaochen on his WeChat account.
His entry, seen by The Wall Street Journal, started, “On the returning home of an old friend," and went on to introduce the poem, which describes a scene of drinking with a friend on a cold, snowy night and says memories should be treasured, for time passes so quickly.
At the end of the poem, the friend heads home in the dark, riding the horse in the snowstorm. “The next morning, the horse’s footprints were gone," the poem—and the post—concluded.
That was his last post.
