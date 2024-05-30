In Indian real estate, senior living is still in the junior league
Summary
- We often hear of India’s demographic dividend, that it is a country with a rather large young population. But the number of senior citizens is growing fast too. There is demand for quality retirement homes and elder care services. But this ‘silver economy’ hasn’t really taken off.
Bengaluru: On a balmy May morning, Usha Dorai looked at the coconut grove below from her third-floor balcony. She remembered that her husband had passed away exactly five years earlier. The couple had moved into the one-bedroom apartment at a senior living community in south Bengaluru just before his death, in March 2019. “I am alone but I keep myself busy. I have friends here. I am on the housing society’s food committee. I am also a member of the Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore and attend their meetings," said Dorai, who is 69.
Another resident, V.S. Shivakumar, 74, said he moved to the community because he didn’t want his wife Sujaya to cook anymore. In fact, he didn’t want the two of them to have to bother about household chores anymore.
“My wife’s masala dosas are the best, but we should adjust to changes. Here, we go to the dining hall and choose what we want to eat; coffee and biscuits are sent to the doorstep; I send a message and medicine is delivered. Every possible service is available," he said.
Once, the only external living option available for the elderly in India was an old age home. But that has changed today with the advent of independent senior living and assisted living (an assisted living facility helps adults who need support after a surgery, with conditions such as dementia, and in performing routine activities). Dorai and the Shivakumars, for instance, are part of Primus Senior Living’s ‘Primus Reflection’ project, which is spread over 2.5 acres on Kanakapura Main Road, and targeted at people aged 55 and above. It is an active or independent senior living community, and provides special services such as meals, concierge, physiotherapy, regular health checkups at home and an in-house medical team.
India’s senior population—people aged 60 and above—is growing fast and will constitute an estimated 17% of the world’s elderly population by 2050. Between 2000 and 2024, the country’s senior count is estimated to have doubled from 73 million to 159 million. This is forecasted to touch 195 million by 2030, and 348 million by 2050, according to the UN World Population Prospects report, 2022.