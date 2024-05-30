In Indian real estate, senior living is still in the junior league

Once, the only external living option available for the elderly in India was an old age home. But that has changed today with the advent of independent senior living and assisted living (an assisted living facility helps adults who need support after a surgery, with conditions such as dementia, and in performing routine activities). Dorai and the Shivakumars, for instance, are part of Primus Senior Living’s ‘Primus Reflection’ project, which is spread over 2.5 acres on Kanakapura Main Road, and targeted at people aged 55 and above. It is an active or independent senior living community, and provides special services such as meals, concierge, physiotherapy, regular health checkups at home and an in-house medical team.