There is a strong business case for inclusive leadership. Research carried out by BCG points out that inclusive leaders cut down employee attrition risk by as much as 76 per cent. Reports over the years have also correlated diverse leadership teams to not only a boost in morale, productivity, psychological safety, and belonging which results in talent retention, but also a significant improvement in financial performance.

While year-on-year business growth remains critical, McKinsey’s latest study also highlights how organisations today are keen on driving holistic impact. This values the interests and needs of all stakeholders - employees, customers and investors. Moreover, with GenZ entering the workforce, prioritising ESG goals, and a shift towards sustainable, inclusive growth become part of this changing picture.

What becomes key at this juncture is to have the right values, behaviours and processes in place to not just ensure inclusive leadership, but to strengthen it even more. As part of Mint’s India's Finest Workplace Series, we had insightful conversations with HR leaders across the country who uncovered what it takes to embrace inclusive leadership across all levels of the business.

1. Define what inclusive leadership means to you Firstly, leadership must define and communicate a clear vision for inclusive leadership to make it an integral part of the organisation's mission. This will ensure that it becomes a core value that guides critical decisions.

For Biplab Baksi, Executive Director and CHRO at Dabur, inclusive leadership boils down to four key values — Awareness, Empathy, Transparency and Equity. He stresses the importance of self-awareness, acknowledging ingrained biases and understanding regional, cultural and, most importantly, generational differences.

Also Read: Workplace friendships are worth the awkwardness

“While awareness brings understanding, empathy helps leaders respond appropriately and support employees through challenges, especially in fast-paced dynamic work environments. Transparency makes leaders approachable, creating a safe space to voice opinions and concerns without fear of judgment or retaliation,” he explains.

It’s crucial that leaders lead by example to set the right precedence. Baksi believes that over time, this will help organisations build inclusive leadership as a key cultural cornerstone.

2. Craft policies that strengthen these leadership values Having a definition in place plays an invaluable role in the next step, which calls for formulating policies that uphold these key values. It’s critical in setting a solid foundation for inclusive leadership, across the organisation.

Priyank Parakh, Head – HR, Haleon ISC, emphasises the importance of listening actively, seeking diverse perspectives, and creating an environment where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.

He shares, “At Haleon, we foster this through initiatives like regular check-ins, feedback mechanisms, and our “Speak Up” channel, which empowers employees to voice concerns anonymously. Our Employee Resource Groups, such as Women@Haleon and PRIDE, provide platforms for advocacy and drive meaningful change within the organisation.”

Along with policies, leadership accountability is equally essential. Parakh highlights that when DEI goals are linked to leadership performance evaluations, it demonstrates how inclusion isn’t a talking point but rather a core value driving actions.

3. Make space for diverse voices for inclusive decision-making Continuing on the line of fostering a culture where everyone’s voices are heard, it’s imperative that these translate into the final decision-making processes. This is so that when large-scale and even small-scale changes are implemented, employees across all levels feel that they are a part of this shift and have been given the opportunity to weigh in and share their unique perspectives.

Along with building diverse leadership teams and championing cross-functional exposure, another strategy Baksi talks about is empowering middle management. He adds, “Including them in leadership meetings and actively seeking feedback from them is vital as they serve as the link between the grassroots and senior management.”

Parakh also emphasises the importance of creating safe spaces for open dialogue. “At Haleon, our “Talent Board” process helps us look beyond traditional hierarchies and consider a wider range of voices in key decisions. Another way is by creating forums and platforms for two-way communication between employees wherein they engage up close and personal with the leadership team and co-create key organisation agenda.”

Given that unconscious biases can hinder inclusive decision-making, Haleon also invests in training to raise awareness and equip its people with the tools to mitigate bias.

From a career aspirations lens, Ravi Kumar, Senior President and Chief People Officer at Page Industries shares, “Organisations following a policy of internal postings for roles will empower employees to take ownership of their careers, making the decision-making processes transparent and accessible. This takes into account the growth and aspirations of all employees.”

4. Build the right capabilities to drive inclusive leadership for the long term Coming full circle, while leadership will indeed take charge in defining, crafting policies and ensuring everyone’s involvement in decision-making, they also need the right support.

To build a culture where everyone feels like they belong and can reach their full potential, Parakh believes in developing inclusive leadership capabilities throughout the organisation.

He adds, “Programs like our “Haleon Leadership Standards Immersion” and “Navigator: Grow Beyond” equip leaders at all levels with the skills and mindset to foster inclusion.”

Additionally, Kumar introduces a very interesting and important mindset shift to embrace the ethos of inclusion. He says, “To dismantle what is known as “talent hoarding” where managers often believe that only their teams must be the sole beneficiaries of top talent, leaders must encourage a mindset where top talent is viewed as an organisational asset rather than staying confined to specific teams.”

To enable this, organisations must prioritise cross-functional career paths. This will not only cultivate a culture where diverse skills are welcomed but are essential to the company’s innovation and competitive edge, rising above and beyond the normal metrics of gender, race, orientation, etc. that most organisations tend to chase as part of D&I. It not only expands the meaning of inclusion but also enables organisations to achieve holistic impact by leveraging D&I as a key enabler.

However, this journey to inclusive leadership will need commitment, accountability and concerted efforts to change the status quo. It will call for regular review of values and policies, as well as leadership capabilities to truly reinforce a feeling of belonging and psychological safety and empower the true potential in your people.