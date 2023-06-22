Incredible India campaign, smart visas critical for inbound tourism growth: WTTC prez Julia Simpson3 min read 22 Jun 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Simpson said that the travel and tourism industry at present is expected to contribute ₹16.5 trillion to the Indian economy this year, about 3.5% below its 2019 figures
New Delhi: Smart visas are critical for India to bring in more international tourists along with a focus on destination marketing campaigns such as Incredible India, said Julia Simpson, president of the World Travel & Tourism Council, which represents about 200 companies around the world, during a G20 event being held in Goa.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×