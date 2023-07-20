India 2023 foreign exchange earnings from tourism could reach pre-covid 2019 levels2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Foreign exchange earnings during the four-month period during January-April were at ₹71,235 crore compared with ₹23,584 crore a year ago. India earned a total of ₹2.1 trillion in foreign exchange from tourism in 2019
New Delhi: Foreign tourist arrivals in India stood at 31.33 lakh in the first four months of calendar year 2023, up from 11.77 lakh arrivals in the year-ago period, according to the data from ministry of tourism. Despite the rise, foreign tourist arrivals remained lower than pre-covid levels of 2019, when the number stood at 39.54 lakh in the comparable period.
