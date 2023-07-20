comScore
Business News/ Industry / India 2023 foreign exchange earnings from tourism could reach pre-covid 2019 levels
Back

India 2023 foreign exchange earnings from tourism could reach pre-covid 2019 levels

 2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:41 PM IST Varuni Khosla

Foreign exchange earnings during the four-month period during January-April were at ₹71,235 crore compared with ₹23,584 crore a year ago. India earned a total of ₹2.1 trillion in foreign exchange from tourism in 2019

Tourists enjoy boat ride near water fountains in Dal Lake in Srinagar, India. (File Photo; AP)Premium
Tourists enjoy boat ride near water fountains in Dal Lake in Srinagar, India. (File Photo; AP)

New Delhi: Foreign tourist arrivals in India stood at 31.33 lakh in the first four months of calendar year 2023, up from 11.77 lakh arrivals in the year-ago period, according to the data from ministry of tourism. Despite the rise, foreign tourist arrivals remained lower than pre-covid levels of 2019, when the number stood at 39.54 lakh in the comparable period.

However, in a positive, foreign exchange earnings from tourism during the four-month period during January-April were at 71,235 crore compared with 23,584 crore in the same period in 2022, as per the ministry.

To put in perspective, India earned a total of 2.1 trillion in foreign exchange from tourism in 2019, an increase of 8.3% year-on-year. 

Going by the latest data, experts believe India is well placed to meet 2019 foreign exchange earnings from the tourism industry.

In a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said India saw about 21.9% of foreign tourist arrivals from Bangladesh, followed by the US, from where 16.3% of total travellers came, another 10.3% from the UK, 5% from Canada, 4.5% from Australia.

"As per provisional data received from (the) Bureau of Immigration, the Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during January to April, 2023, reached 79 per cent of FTAs during the same period in 2019," Reddy said.

Tourism has got a boost this year with India’s G20 presidency, which has led to more than 200 meetings and events planned at over 60 locations across the country. 

About 23.7% of all foreign arrivals during January-April comprised the Indian diaspora. A large number of travellers, about 50%, came for a holiday or recreational purpose and about 11% came for professional reasons. Around 6% visitors during this time came for medical tourism.

In terms of departures, during the four-month period under review, 84.73 lakh Indians travelled out of the country, compared to 53.21 lakh a year ago, and 87.96 lakh in 2019.

The top destination for the Indian traveller was the United Arab Emirates, with 26.48% of tourists heading there, followed by Saudi Arabia (11.10%), the US (7.58%) and Thailand and Singapore at about 5% each.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout