New Delhi: Foreign tourist arrivals in India stood at 31.33 lakh in the first four months of calendar year 2023, up from 11.77 lakh arrivals in the year-ago period, according to the data from ministry of tourism. Despite the rise, foreign tourist arrivals remained lower than pre-covid levels of 2019, when the number stood at 39.54 lakh in the comparable period.

