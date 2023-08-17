India aims to become global leader in medical devices manufacturing: Mandaviya1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Mandaviya highlighted the significance of achieving self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on imports. He outlined the government's proactive policies, aligned with 'Make in India' campaign, to bolster indigenous production of medical devices
New Delhi: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday emphasized the need for India to establish itself as a hub for manufacturing affordable, innovative, and high-quality medical devices.
