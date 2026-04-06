India's domestic air passenger traffic is likely to have grown as little as 3% in the year ended March 2026, marking its weakest expansion since the pandemic-hit FY21 and signalling a loss of momentum in a sector that grew over 50% in two of the last four years.
India's aviation growth to stay muted in FY26 as capacity curbs, disruptions weigh on traffic
SummaryIndia’s domestic air passenger traffic is set to grow just 0–3% in FY26, the slowest pace since the pandemic. Aircraft groundings, safety checks after the Air India crash, IndiGo’s flight cuts, and geopolitical disruptions have constrained capacity despite strong demand.
India's domestic air passenger traffic is likely to have grown as little as 3% in the year ended March 2026, marking its weakest expansion since the pandemic-hit FY21 and signalling a loss of momentum in a sector that grew over 50% in two of the last four years.
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