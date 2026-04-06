India's aviation growth to stay muted in FY26 as capacity curbs, disruptions weigh on traffic

Dipali Banka
3 min read6 Apr 2026, 11:22 AM IST
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About 13–15% of the fleet was grounded in February 2026 due to engine failures and supply chain issues, Icra said.(AP)
Summary
India’s domestic air passenger traffic is set to grow just 0–3% in FY26, the slowest pace since the pandemic. Aircraft groundings, safety checks after the Air India crash, IndiGo’s flight cuts, and geopolitical disruptions have constrained capacity despite strong demand.

India's domestic air passenger traffic is likely to have grown as little as 3% in the year ended March 2026, marking its weakest expansion since the pandemic-hit FY21 and signalling a loss of momentum in a sector that grew over 50% in two of the last four years.

Passenger air traffic grew a muted 1.6% between April and February, according to Icra. The ratings agency estimates a 0-3% growth in FY26, according to a note published last month. The slowdown comes even as passenger load factor, a measure of how full a flight is, remained elevated at around 93%, Icra said.

The country’s domestic traffic grew 59% and 56% in FY22 and FY23, respectively, according to numbers disclosed by the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Growth slowed to 16% in FY24, and by 7.6% in the following year.

In absolute terms, domestic passenger traffic has risen from 53.5 million in FY21 to 165.4 million in FY25. Even with 3% growth in FY26, total passenger traffic would increase only slightly to around 170.3 million.

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At the heart of the slowdown are two major developments that disrupted operations and constrained capacity. The fatal Air India crash in June 2025 triggered heightened regulatory scrutiny and stricter safety checks across the industry. This led to lower aircraft utilisation and operational delays. Later in December, after IndiGo’s operational meltdown led the DGCA to cut 10% of IndiGo’s daily flights.

Fleet constraints

Another major drag was aircraft availability. According to Icra, 13-15% of the industry’s fleet remained grounded as of February 2026, primarily due to engine failures and supply chain constraints. This has directly reduced the number of planes in operation, limiting capacity addition even as demand remained robust.

International passenger traffic, a major growth driver over the past two years, has taken a hit. Growth has been affected by the closure of Pakistani airspace and restrictions in West Asia airspace due to the US-Iran war, forcing airlines to reroute long-haul flights. The war has also driven up fuel costs, resulting in higher fares and additional surcharges.

Indian airlines carried 30.3 million international passengers in the first 10 months of FY26, a year-on-year increase of 8.5%, compared to a stronger 14.1% growth in FY25.

“While the start of the year was relatively strong, multiple disruptions—including the Pahalgam incident in April, India–Pakistan tensions in May, the Air India crash in June, the IndiGo crisis in December, and the West Asia conflict in March—have weighed on sector growth in FY26,” said Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at Equirus Securities.

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During the same period, Indian Railways, the preferred mode of transport for most Indians, reported a 3.54% increase in passengers to 7,410 million in FY26.

Despite the slowdown, India’s top airlines are planning major expansion. Currently, IndiGo has 440 planes, the Air India Group has 291, Akasa Air has 37, and SpiceJet has about 35, taking the total fleet to 803 aircraft.

Over the next nine years, these airlines expect to add more than 1,000 planes. By 2035, IndiGo plans to add 900 aircraft, Air India 541, and Akasa Air 189.

Equirus’s Shah said passenger demand is likely to remain strong enough to fill these new planes. However, it is uncertain whether all the aircraft on order will actually be delivered by 2035, and this will need close monitoring.

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Icra expects the aviation industry to report losses of 17,000-18,000 crore in FY26, with only some improvement in FY27. It has also changed its outlook for the sector to negative from stable due to ongoing uncertainties.

However, some analysts still believe the outlook for FY27 is stable. “Looking ahead, the FY27 outlook appears stable, subject to geopolitical developments,” Shah said. “In a normal scenario, industry growth is likely to remain in the high single digits, driven more by aircraft supply than demand, as underlying demand continues to be robust, reflected in healthy passenger load factors. Accordingly, airlines should prioritize faster aircraft inductions to bridge the supply gap.”

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