New Delhi: Indian air carriers had ramped up seat capacity and flight frequencies in October in anticipation of a surge in travel demand during the festive season. However, passenger numbers fell short of expectations.
New Delhi: Indian air carriers had ramped up seat capacity and flight frequencies in October in anticipation of a surge in travel demand during the festive season. However, passenger numbers fell short of expectations.
Five airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, increased flight operations and added seat capacity ahead of the festive-season rush. However, passenger numbers grew at a slower pace, leaving more seats unoccupied.
Five airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, increased flight operations and added seat capacity ahead of the festive-season rush. However, passenger numbers grew at a slower pace, leaving more seats unoccupied.
Higher ticket prices seem to have kept many travellers away, and airlines have now planned fewer flights for November than last year, according to two analysts.
Capacity mismatch
According to provisional monthly operating data filed with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and analysed by Mint, five major airlines—IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet—operated 88,644 domestic departures in October, up over 13% from 78,149 in September.
They carried 13.1 million domestic passengers during October, up over 12.6% from 11.63 million the previous month.
Elara Capital's calculations tell a similar story. In a note dated 18 November, the brokerage said domestic passenger traffic rose over 12% month-on-month to 13.3 million in October, from 11.9 million in September. Available seat kilometres (ASK), which measures airlines' passenger-carrying capacity based on the number of seats offered and the distance flown, grew at a faster pace of about 16%. By contrast, the passenger load factor (PLF), which measures the proportion of available seats occupied by passengers, fell to 80% from nearly 81% a month earlier.
Put simply: More flights and more seats, but not enough passengers to fill them.
"India's aviation market remains under pressure in October 2026, with domestic passenger traffic declining and traffic down. The weakness reflects muted demand and limited capacity growth," said Abhinil Dahiwale, research analyst at Elara Capital.
On a year-on-year basis, passenger traffic for most airlines declined in October.
IndiGo carried 8.8 million passengers in October, down 4.3% from the same month last year, and its PLF dropped 2.4 percentage points to 80%, according to data from DGCA and Elara Capital. Tata Group's Air India and Air India Express flew 3.3 million passengers, down 9%, according to DGCA data. They, however, fared better on seat occupancy, with PLF rising 2.3 percentage points to 80%.
Cash-strapped SpiceJet saw passenger traffic fall 61% to around 0.14 million. Its PLF declined 1.8 percentage points to 80%, according to Elara Capital.
Akasa Air was the only major airline to grow traffic during October, carrying 900,000 passengers, up 23% from a year ago, as it expanded its fleet. Even there, capacity grew faster than demand: Akasa increased domestic seat capacity by 29.3% year-on-year, while its PLF dropped 4.1 percentage points to 87%.
Overall domestic passenger traffic fell 5.2% in October from a year ago, Elara said, while capacity dropped 3.5% to 16.4 billion available seat kilometres. PLF fell 1.01 percentage points to 80%: airlines carried fewer passengers even after reducing capacity.
"Industry capacity fell 3.5% YoY while the passenger load factor (PLF) declined 101bp YoY to 80%, indicating demand softened faster than supply," Elara's Dahiwale added.
DGCA data suggests a similar trend. The five airlines operated 7% fewer domestic departures in October than a year earlier and carried 5.7% fewer passengers. In October 2025, they had operated 95,287 departures and flown 13.89 million passengers.
Air travel demand has slowed in FY27, as the conflict in West Asia drove up fuel prices, pushing airfares higher. Data from aviation analytics firm OAG, reviewed by Mint, show scheduled departures from India are estimated at 112,267 in November, down 6.2% from last year. Available seats are expected to drop 3.7% to 21.06 million from 21.87 million.
Higher operating costs and rising ticket prices are adding to the pressure. Domestic airfares are at least 30% higher year-on-year, making flying more expensive for price-sensitive passengers, according to Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at Equirus Securities.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which makes up about 40% of an airline's operating costs, has risen sharply. In Delhi, jet fuel went from around ₹110 a litre in July to ₹138.50 in November, an increase of about 26% in four months.
Airlines have passed some of that cost to passengers through higher fares and fuel surcharges. IndiGo and Akasa Air introduced fuel surcharges in October, with fixed charges depending on flight distance. But passing on costs risks making flying less affordable and reducing demand in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.
"Sustained moderation in load factors across domestic and international markets points to weakening travel demand, likely exacerbated by elevated airfares, as airlines continue to pass on cost inflation," Elara Capital noted.
In FY27, domestic traffic remained soft, with passengers and revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), a measure of passenger traffic volume, declining 2% year-on-year, while departures fell 4%. A sustained recovery in traffic will likely depend on further easing of operating costs and a gradual normalisation of capacity, Equirus Securities said in a 19 November note.
“Airlines are increasingly prioritising profitability over demand, resulting in a deliberate reduction in capacity. With higher fuel costs pushing airfares up by an estimated 25–30% YoY, demand has softened, particularly on less profitable routes. Higher fares are driving weaker demand, while disciplined capacity cuts are further reinforcing the industry’s focus on yields and profitability over volume growth,” Shah said.