From court cases to cash crunches: The risky flight plans of India’s startup airlines

“I have not received any notice or any such meeting/s. The company has not filed its annual returns since its incorporation. These dealings are not restricted to any one aspect of the company. There are grave concerns about the hiring policies of the company. Senior employees were hired without any board decisions/resolutions being taken/passed and they were paid exorbitant salaries despite a lack of credential or even of reporting to work and in spite of the advice of directors to remove them,” wrote Khan, who, since first investing ₹2,50,000 in December 2013, had become the second-largest shareholder owning 26.38% by March 2017.