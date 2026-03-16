The domestic airline industry was already under strain from the India-Pakistan conflict, Air India plane crash, and IndiGo cancellation crisis. Now the war in West Asia threatens to bleed India’s largely loss-making industry through the loss of business from the region, as well as a surge in input costs, particularly jet fuel prices.
How the West Asia conflict adds to Indian airlines' turbulence
SummaryWest Asia's conflict intensifies pressure on India’s largely loss-making airlines, as soaring fuel costs and disrupted Gulf routes threaten critical revenue.
The domestic airline industry was already under strain from the India-Pakistan conflict, Air India plane crash, and IndiGo cancellation crisis. Now the war in West Asia threatens to bleed India’s largely loss-making industry through the loss of business from the region, as well as a surge in input costs, particularly jet fuel prices.
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