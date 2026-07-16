Aera's plan to link airport fees to project completion meets industry resistance

New Delhi: India's biggest private-sector airport operators are pushing back against a regulatory proposal that would delay when they can start charging passengers for new terminals and runways, warning that the change could squeeze cash flows and complicate financing for billions of rupees in planned expansion.
GMR Airports, Adani Airport Holdings and Fairfax-backed Bangalore International Airport are among the operators objecting to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India's (Aera) plan to link passenger fee increases to the actual completion of infrastructure projects, rather than allowing cost recovery once tariffs are approved, according to minutes of a 6 July stakeholder meeting reviewed by Mint.
The dispute, which first emerged during Bengaluru airport's tariff review, has escalated as Hyderabad airport undergoes its own tariff determination for the five years through FY31, in which Hyderabad and Bengaluru alone plan more than ₹32,000 crore of combined capital spending.