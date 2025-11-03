Mint Explainer | Rains, rising taxes, and weak demand: What’s souring India’s alcohol business
Summary
From heavy rains disrupting production to steep excise duties in key states, India’s liquor industry is battling weather shocks, weak demand, and changing consumer habits—even as premium spirits keep pouring profits.
Alcohol sales have been under pressure for a while as consumer spending slowed, major states hiked taxes, and younger Indians began drifting away from drinking altogether.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story