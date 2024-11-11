India among top 5 markets for WPP globally, will be among top 3 in coming years, says country head
SummaryWPP has unveiled its Chennai campus, a key hub for global enterprise IT and content production, cementing the city's role as a critical pillar in WPP’s global innovation and transformation strategy.
Mumbai: India has cemented its position as one of the top five markets for WPP, one of the world’s largest advertising and marketing services networks, marking a remarkable rise from being outside the top 10 just a few years ago. With agencies like GroupM, Mindshare, Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, and Grey under its umbrella, WPP credits India’s rapid economic growth and pivotal role in its global transformation for this leap.