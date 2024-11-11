Mumbai: India has cemented its position as one of the top five markets for WPP, one of the world’s largest advertising and marketing services networks, marking a remarkable rise from being outside the top 10 just a few years ago. With agencies like GroupM, Mindshare, Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, and Grey under its umbrella, WPP credits India’s rapid economic growth and pivotal role in its global transformation for this leap.

Speaking at the launch of WPP’s new Chennai campus, CVL Srinivas, WPP's country manager for India, said, “India is among the top five markets for WPP and will likely be among the top three in the next few years. It has been the fastest-growing market among large markets for the last decade."

The Chennai campus, WPP’s third in India after Mumbai and Gurgaon, is a key part of its global strategy to consolidate and integrate operations. Spanning 62,000 square feet, the campus will serve as a hub for enterprise IT and production services. Designed to support collaboration and innovation, it includes green building features such as grey water recycling and on-site electricity generation, earning it a LEED Platinum certification.

“Chennai is the home to WPP’s Global Enterprise IT hub—a team of highly skilled enterprise tech professionals who support WPP globally on all matters related to enterprise technology," Srinivas said. The campus will initially house over 300 employees, with plans to expand to 650 by mid-2025, scaling the IT team and onboarding additional global support units. It will also consolidate operations for WPP’s global content production hub, which already employs nearly 1,000 professionals in the city.

India is not just a growth driver but a strategic enabler for WPP’s global ambitions. “India is helping drive WPP’s transformation globally, with hubs like the Chennai campus and delivery centres supporting our enterprise IT and production capabilities worldwide," Srinivas added.

WPP employs over 11,000 people in India, with nearly 50% working in global hubs and delivery centers. The company plans to increase this number by 10–15% in 2024, aligned with a broader strategy to add 7,000–8,000 employees in India over the next five years.

On talent needs, Srinivas highlighted the growing demand for professionals skilled in technology. “Around 50% of our employees in India are tech-enabled talent, focused on AI, machine learning, data analytics, and coding. This complements our strong creative, media, and design teams," he said.

WPP’s expansion in India is largely organic, but the company remains open to acquisitions. “We are always on the lookout for companies that complement our capabilities or fast-track what we are developing. There are a couple of interesting conversations happening, but at the appropriate time, we will share more," Srinivas said.

He also addressed the rise of independent agencies in the market. While applauding their entrepreneurial energy, he noted the challenges they face in sustaining growth. “There’s always an opportunity for anyone with a smart idea and a workable business plan to start building a business. But in the long run, for survival, you need scale," Srinivas said. “You need a roster of clients that isn’t focused on any one sector and cross-border skills to offer services outside of your market. That’s where many independents find it challenging after the first few years."

The changing dynamics of the advertising and marketing industry have also driven WPP to adopt a collaborative approach. “We’ve adopted an open-source mindset, encouraging both internal and external collaboration to deliver the best solutions for our clients. As long as we can deliver the most innovative solutions for our clients, which can really help them create value, we should embrace those models," Srinivas added.

WPP CEO Mark Read emphasised India’s strategic importance. “India continues to be one of our fastest-growing markets thanks to its technological innovation, creative output, and specialist skillsets. We are committed to investing in India through our new campuses, creating spaces that foster collaboration, inspire creativity, and enable career development," he said.

WPP wants to leverage the Indian talent pool while advancing its global transformation strategy and has plans for further campuses in Bangalore and Coimbatore signalling its continued investment in one of its most dynamic and fastest-growing markets.