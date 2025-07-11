India extends anti-dumping duty on Malaysian clear float glass until February

New Delhi: The government has extended the anti-dumping duty on imports of clear float glass from Malaysia by another 18 months, keeping the protection in place for domestic manufacturers amid concerns of continued dumping.

The levy, which was set to expire in November this year, will now remain in force till 10 February 2026, unless withdrawn or amended earlier, according to a notification issued by the department of revenue.

Clear float glass, classified under Chapter 70 of the customs tariff, is widely used in construction, automotive, furniture, and solar industries. Indian manufacturers had argued that the removal of the duty would lead to a surge in imports at unfairly low prices, undermining local capacity and pricing discipline.

The anti-dumping duty on clear float glass was first imposed in November 2020 following an earlier investigation that confirmed dumping of the product from Malaysia was causing material injury to Indian producers. The current extension is aimed at preventing the recurrence of such injury.

According to trade experts, the extension of the duty is consistent with India’s trade remedy framework, which allows for the continuation of duties beyond the initial five-year period if dumping continues and is likely to hurt the domestic industry.

The decision follows a sunset review initiated by the directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR) on 27 March this year, after the domestic industry sought continued protection against low-priced imports from Malaysia.

“In exercise of the powers conferred… the anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall remain in force up to and inclusive of the 10th February, 2026,” the finance ministry stated in the latest notification.

While the notification does not revise the duty rates or structure, it sends a clear signal to importers and overseas suppliers that India will maintain a close watch on trade practices in sensitive sectors.

The review process typically examines the need for continued duties based on current data and may lead to a fresh determination on the quantum and duration of the levy.