Superbugs are rising. India’s scientists are fighting back
Jessica Jani 12 min read 08 Sept 2025, 05:30 pm IST
Summary
Big Pharma is vacating infectious diseases research to chase more lucrative segments like oncology and diabetes. This has left behind a gaping void. A set of Indian companies are diving in—Wockhardt, Orchid Pharma and Bugworks. A successful antibiotic drug can change their fortunes.
Mumbai: Over a decade ago, global pharma major AstraZeneca started pulling out of anti-infectives research. In 2014, it shuttered an Indian research site in Bengaluru, axing early-stage research on neglected tropical diseases, tuberculosis, and malaria.
