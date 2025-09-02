Indian auto parts and renewable equipment exporters brace for new trade hurdles—this time in Australia
Summary
- Australia has proposed new interoperability standards for solar gear, EV chargers, and auto parts.
- Compliance, testing, and re-certification costs could erode India’s competitiveness, especially for small businesses already hit by US tariffs.
New Delhi: Indian exporters of auto parts and renewable energy equipment could face fresh trade setbacks in another significant market in the wake of the US tariffs.
