CAFE III norms: Govt proposes credit-buying system as a remedy against fines

Ayaan KartikManas Pimpalkhare
4 min read13 Apr 2026, 05:40 AM IST
logo
The move follows automakers' repeated claims that India's fuel-efficiency norms are among the strictest globally and could threaten the viability of the auto sector.
Summary
The draft proposal introduces a bank passbook-like system in which companies that meet targets earn credits, while those that fall short accumulate debits that attract penalties, with an option to purchase credits to offset fines.

In a global first, the Centre may introduce an option to buy credits directly from the regulator under the third iteration of corporate average fuel efficiency norms, offering automakers a financial remedy against penalties for failing to meet stricter targets.

The move follows automakers' repeated claims that India's fuel-efficiency norms are among the strictest globally and could threaten the viability of the auto sector.

The draft proposal, reviewed by Mint, introduces a bank passbook-like system in which companies that meet targets earn credits, while those that fall short accumulate debits that attract penalties.

Also Read | Karnataka EV tax sparks industry pushback

Automakers with debits will be allowed to purchase credits from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) at fixed rates set annually from 2028 to 2032, ranging from 2,500 to 4,500 per gramme of CO₂/km.

While automakers will be allowed to trade credits among themselves, as is the global norm, the option to purchase credits directly from a regulator is unprecedented.

“California allows fully transparent credit trading among OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), while Europe permits pooling among manufacturers,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director at International Council on Clean Transportation, a non-profit organization that advises regulators on environmental issues.

“In contrast, BEE’s proposal represents a distinct Indian approach by introducing a regulated credit purchase mechanism, effectively creating a financial compliance pathway that is not available in either benchmark jurisdiction,” he added.

Queries sent to the BEE, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India remained unanswered.

An easier way out?

To put it simply, every automaker will have a passbook for each of the fiscal years from 2028 to 2032. A positive credit balance would indicate that the company's average annual fuel emissions are below the maximum cap. A positive debit balance, in contrast, would indicate that the company's average annual fuel emissions exceed the cap set for it.

While the passbook will be maintained annually, penalties will be imposed at the end of two block periods, spanning three years (2027-28 to 2029-30) and two years (2030-31 to 2031-32), respectively.

Also Read | CAFE and the comeback car: Hybrids accelerate, leaving EVs behind

At the end of each block period, the regulator will calculate penalties based on the debits in each automaker’s passbook. Automakers can use credits in their passbook, as well as those purchased from the government, to offset these debits.

Experts said a key point to note in the system would be whether the purchase of credits becomes a cheaper pathway for automakers to comply with the norms.

“Whether this serves as a pragmatic feature for a developing market or creates a structural weakness will depend on how the BEE's credit price will compare to the cost of actual efficiency improvements,” Bhatt said.

Some experts are of the view that while some provisions on the penalty mechanism provided much-needed clarity, other provisions raised more questions.

"The proposed framework requires a detailed cost-benefit analysis, along with greater clarity on how the mechanism aligns with the relevant provisions of the Energy Conservation Act. Questions remain regarding its effectiveness, potential compliance burden, and overall impact on regulated entities," said Sharif Qamar, associate director of transport and urban governance at think tank The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri).

Qamar added that an annual compliance cycle would enable closer monitoring, quicker course correction, and stronger alignment with existing reporting and regulatory systems, rather than penalty collections at the end of two block periods.

Cause for further delay?

CAFE norms were first notified in 2015, which went into effect in 2017. The first iteration lasted five years until 2022, followed by the second, which has been in effect ever since. The third iteration, which is currently being finalized, is scheduled to come into force from 1 April 2027 and will remain in force till 31 March 2032.

The first draft of the CAFE-III norms was floated in June 2024, followed by a second draft in September 2025, even as automakers remained divided over whether regulators should ease targets for smaller, lighter cars.

While Maruti Suzuki has argued for special relaxations for small cars, other automakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Hyundai have opposed any relaxations.

Also Read | JSW pumps ₹2,600 crore into auto bet ahead of FY27 launch

In the latest draft, dated 8 April and circulated to the industry last week, targets for small cars have been eased compared to the previous draft, while heavier cars face stricter emissions targets.

With less than 12 months remaining, automakers have urged the government to finalize norms quickly so that they can plan in time.

About the Authors

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics