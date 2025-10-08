Braking face-off: Industry suggests advanced combined braking system (CBS) over costly ABS for mass-market two-wheelers
SIAM’s proposal offers a middle-ground solution between costly ABS and the existing CBS with drum brakes, mandated for sub-125cc bikes since 2019.
The country’s automobile industry has proposed an advanced combined braking system (CBS) with front disc brakes for two-wheelers as an alternative to the government’s mandate on installing anti-lock braking systems (ABS) on all new bikes and scooters from January 2026, two people aware of the development said.