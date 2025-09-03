In charts: What’s behind the slowdown in air passenger traffic?
In July, domestic air passenger traffic recorded a decline on a year-on-year basis, the first since the third wave of covid pandemic. This followed a slowing trend already seen in May and June. Mint explores the reasons behind the slowdown and the future outlook.
India’s aviation sector is navigating a turbulent phase. Back-to-back disruptions, starting with the India-Pakistan conflict in May, the Air India crash in June, and heavy rainfall in June-July, have slowed domestic air passenger traffic growth in recent months.