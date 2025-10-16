Soft demand, cost pressures may keep India’s airlines on a turbulent path
Abhishek Law 4 min read 16 Oct 2025, 07:01 pm IST
Summary
India's aviation sector faces challenges in Q2FY26, with domestic demand softening, higher fuel prices, and reduced capacity impacting recovery. Here is what brokerages expect
New Delhi: India’s aviation sector is headed for a challenging second quarter (Q2FY26), as softening domestic demand, higher fuel prices, and tighter capacity weigh on airlines’ post-pandemic recovery, according to brokerage reports and data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
