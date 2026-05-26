Can Indian airlines look far east amid disruptions from West Asia?

India’s heavy reliance on West Asian flight corridors severely dented traffic numbers for Indian airlines and airports in March 2026—the latest month for which data is available. The US attack on Iran on 28 February, followed by Tehran’s retaliation, altered the operating environment for the aviation industry in ways few events have before.
The conflict has hit fuel costs—the industry’s main cost. It has also disrupted flight paths and increased operational complexity. From looking at a year of profitability, airlines are now focused on managing losses while hoping for an end to hostilities and a return to business as usual.
Size matters
Indian airports recorded 21% fewer international flights in March 2026, compared to March 2025. Of the 37 international airports that registered flights in March 2025, 31 saw a decline in March 2026.