Can Indian airlines look far east amid disruptions from West Asia?

The breakdown of this number by the six main regions explains the war’s deep impact. The West Asia region, which accounted for 15% of global international RPK in 2025, bore the brunt of this crisis, suffering a 61% drop in RPK in March 2026. Conversely, the other five world regions showed resilience. Africa led global growth (at 19.2%), followed by Latin America (12.1%). Asia-Pacific and Europe, which accounted for two-thirds of global international RPK, both posted decent gains.