Digital arrests and fake cops: Inside India’s war on online bank scams
Shelley Singh 9 min read 27 Oct 2025, 05:02 pm IST
Most of us know at least one person who has been swindled by scammers. Be it phishing, vishing, smishing or digital arrests, criminals are using every trick in the book to part people from their money. In this deep dive, we look at the new ways to check frauds.
New Delhi: Earlier this month, a 72-year-old businessman from Mumbai was defrauded of ₹58 crore in a ‘digital arrest’ con that siphoned the money off into 6,500 bank accounts. Meanwhile, a state legislator in Andhra Pradesh lost over ₹1 crore to callers posing as cyber-crime officials. Some men have fallen for the promise of attractive returns in share trading. For instance, a 60-year-old man in Thane lost ₹64 lakh and another in Hyderabad lost ₹12.5 lakh to an online share trading scam over Whatsapp calls.
