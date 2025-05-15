India bars Turkish ground-handling firm Çelebi over national security concerns

The government has withdrawn the security clearance of Turkish firm Çelebi's Indian airport services arm, citing national security risks and halting its operations at nine airports, including Delhi and Mumbai.

In a statement on Thursday, the government said that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked with immediate effect security clearance of Çelebi Airport Services, which provides ground handling services at Indian airports, putting a halt to its operations in the world's fifth-largest economy.

New Delhi's decision comes days after the end of a military conflict between India and Pakistan, in which Ankara had openly sided with Islamabad, and provided weapons to it.

Also read | Delhi airport ends ties with Turkish firm Celebi, assures smooth operations In the aftermath of India's military operations against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, it was found out that Turkey had provided support to Pakistan. China and Azerbaijan had also backed Pakistan in the aftermath of New Delhi's Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to Islamabad-sponsored terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April in which 26 tourist were killed.

Allegations refuted In a media statement, Çelebi refuted all allegations and said it is a globally-operated aviation services company. "Çelebi Aviation India unequivocally refutes all allegations circulating on social media regarding the company’s ownership and operations in India. The company is 65% owned by international institutional investors from across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Western Europe," it said.

It added, “Actera Partners II L.P., a Jersey-registered fund, holds 50% ownership in Çelebi Havacılık Holding A.Ş. The remaining 15% is held by Alpha Airport Services BV, a Dutch-registered entity.”

Union civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu said that national security is paramount and necessary actions were being taken to ensure there is no disruption. "We are also deploying special teams to oversee operations and address any emerging issues in real time. We will continue to uphold national security while ensuring ease of travel and cargo movement across the country," Naidu said in the statement.

Also read | What is Celebi Aviation? Why did its security clearance get revoked? After BCAS's order, Delhi International Airport Ltd (Dial) and Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (Bial) in separate statements officialy severed their ties with Çelebi. Delhi International Airport said, "In compliance with a directive from BCAS, the airport has formally ended its association with Çelebi entities responsible for ground handling and cargo operations. All employees currently on the rolls of Çelebi entities for cargo and ground handling services at IGI Airport will be transitioned to the new employers with immediate effect."

A Bengaluru International Airport spokesperson said: “In compliance with the directive from BCAS, the airport is working closely with existing ground handling service providers to ensure continuity and operational stability. BIAL is actively coordinating the transition to maintain seamless airport operations.”

Çelebi India operations As per the company's website, Çelebi provides ground handling support to 9 major international airports. It operates ground handling services, including at Hyderabad International Airport and Mopa in Goa.

The company was also providing services to Adani Airport Holdings-operated Mumbai International Airport and Ahmedabad International Airport. The company was also providing services to Airports Authority of India-operated Cochin , Chennai and Kannur airports.

Çelebi's website also highlighted that since it began operations in India, it handled 58,000 flights, 540,000 tonnes of cargo and employed 7,800 individuals. The company also said it has invested over $220 million in infrastructure developments in India.