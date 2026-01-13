The missing middle: Inside India’s slow, costly push to build a battery supply chain
Megha Mandavia 11 min read 13 Jan 2026, 05:01 pm IST
Summary
In a high-stakes race for energy sovereignty, Indian innovators are taking on China’s battery monopoly. From labs in academic institutions to massive refineries, this is the inside story of the ‘midstream’ pioneers forging the critical chemistry needed to power India’s EV future.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: About three years ago, on a regular sunny August day in Hyderabad, Altmin, the battery materials company, set out to make cathodes, a critical component in lithium-ion batteries, in India for the very first time.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story