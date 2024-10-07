Industry
India’s beauty brands battle hard in a crowded market
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 6 min read 07 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryHurt by mounting expenses and growing competition, beauty and personal care brands are looking for sustainable ways to survive.
India’s beauty and personal care market, once known for its out-of-the-box offerings, is witnessing a tough time as intensifying competition spurs higher spending on research and marketing.
