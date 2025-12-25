logoGlobal

Big star cinema to make a comeback next year but small surprises crucial

Lata Jha
5 min read25 Dec 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Surprise hits like Saiyaara and strong regional cinema turnout show theatres are once again open to diverse stories—not just big-budget spectacles.
India's theatrical business anticipates a balanced 2026, with increased box office collections and a diverse range of films succeeding. The rise of regional and mid-budget films indicates a shift in audience preferences, moving beyond reliance on big blockbusters and embracing original narratives.

Superstar hits and mid-budget flicks alike lit up Indian cinemas in 2025, proving that viewers flock to theatres regardless of scale or star value, and raising hopes of an encore in the coming year.

While trade experts expect 2025 to close with collections of 13,000-13,500 crore across languages, about 10-14% higher than the previous year, the failure of films such as War 2 and Sikandar featuring big stars, and franchise films like Thamma, signals that big names alone aren't enough.

That said, surprise hits such as Chhaava, Saiyaara and Tere Ishk Mein, along with the breakout numbers of industries like Gujarati, Marathi and Malayalam, underscore the growing space for all kinds of content in theatres, unlike the perception built immediately after the pandemic when only larger-than-life titles were finding draw in cinemas.

Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, identified three highlights of the year. "First, 2025 has demonstrated that India is not merely recovering from the pandemic years but actively expanding its cinema-going base. Second, the success of regional and mid-budget films has reduced dependence on a narrow set of Hindi blockbusters. Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese films have all delivered consistent business, helping theatres maintain momentum even when one language segment slows. Third, audience behaviour is shifting in encouraging ways. Viewers are making more deliberate choices, showing up when they believe in a film rather than responding to opening-weekend marketing alone,” said Sampat, whose company operates nearly 450 screens.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director of PVR Inox agreed. “The one thing that was missing post-covid was the draw for what we termed as ‘multiplex films,’ or small and mid-titles that were deemed better suited for OTT. The days of those sleeper hits are back,” Bijli said, citing hits such as Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Chapter 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par. The last two, while featuring stars such as Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, were more unconventional offerings without massive budgets. PVR Inox is India's largest cinema chain, with over 1750 screens.

According to Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer - cinemas at ticket booking platform BookMyShow, what truly stood out in 2025 was the expanding power of regional cinema across languages. “These films not only exceeded commercial expectations, but also set new benchmarks for how far local storytelling can travel in terms of reach, ambition and audience connection. Viewers moved fluidly across regions, guided less by language and more by the promise of strong narratives and immersive theatrical experiences,” Saksena added.

While Malayalam cinema delivered remarkable consistency and depth with films such as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Thudarum and L2: Empuraan, the Kannada industry deepened its cultural footprint through Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. At the same time, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese and Marathi cinema continued to strengthen their national footprint, with Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate in Gujarat and Roi Roi Binale in Assam recording the highest lifetime footfalls in their state, and Saunkan Saunkanay 2 (Punjabi) and Dashavatar (Marathi) travelling confidently across regions.

For industry executives, the rise of mid- and small-budget films across languages signals that the audience is happy to visit cinemas for good stories—not only spectacles. “The biggest challenge is over-reliance on old formulas—whether it’s sequels, biopics or action spectacles without a solid script. Audiences have become very sharp; they don’t come in just for the ‘big-screen’ tag anymore unless the content excites them. What paid off were films with strong emotion and freshness—whether big or small. What didn’t work were templated franchise films and projects that tried to repeat past successes without updating the storytelling,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

The early line-up of movies for 2026 looks encouraging, according to experts, because it brings both star power and variety. On the Hindi side, films led by Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, including King and Ramayana, are expected to be major theatrical events. In the South, titles like Vijay's Jana Nayagan and big-scale films from Rajinikanth and Prabhas have already started building anticipation. From Hollywood, Doctor Doom's Day, starring Robert Downey Jr., is likely to be a strong draw for urban multiplex audiences.

However, according to Cinepolis’ Sampat, four changes are crucial. First, a stronger emphasis on original stories that blend fresh narratives with star power. The films that have worked this year succeeded because they offered audiences something they had not seen before, not because they replicated past formulas. Second, more well-made mid-budget films that focus on strong concepts and character over excessive scale. A sustainable industry cannot depend on every release being a high-risk tentpole. Third, a stronger push for anti-piracy measures is necessary, as piracy remains a significant drain on theatrical revenues, and coordinated action across the ecosystem is essential. Fourth, adherence to theatrical windows. As of now, while Hindi films start streaming on OTT within eight weeks of release, several southern language movies are available within a month.

“In 2026, I see grounded, culturally rooted stories, and audiences connecting deeply with them across language barriers. I also believe that high-concept thrillers and biographical dramas for multiplex viewers will work along with mass entertainers with emotion for smaller-town audiences,” film producer Anand Pandit said.

“I hope the industry continues to prioritize original scripts, disciplined budgeting, and collaborative storytelling. A film today needs both creative depth and commercial clarity, and I believe our ecosystem is moving in that direction. There should also be more synergy across language co-productions, wider distribution networks, and resource sharing. Most importantly, if we keep the audience at the centre of every decision, 2026 can mark the beginning of a far more stable and content-driven phase for Indian cinema,” he added.

