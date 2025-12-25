Big star cinema to make a comeback next year but small surprises crucial

However, according to Cinepolis’ Sampat, four changes are crucial. First, a stronger emphasis on original stories that blend fresh narratives with star power. The films that have worked this year succeeded because they offered audiences something they had not seen before, not because they replicated past formulas. Second, more well-made mid-budget films that focus on strong concepts and character over excessive scale. A sustainable industry cannot depend on every release being a high-risk tentpole. Third, a stronger push for anti-piracy measures is necessary, as piracy remains a significant drain on theatrical revenues, and coordinated action across the ecosystem is essential. Fourth, adherence to theatrical windows. As of now, while Hindi films start streaming on OTT within eight weeks of release, several southern language movies are available within a month.