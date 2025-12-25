Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Big star cinema to make a comeback next year but small surprises crucial
SummaryIndia's theatrical business anticipates a balanced 2026, with increased box office collections and a diverse range of films succeeding. The rise of regional and mid-budget films indicates a shift in audience preferences, moving beyond reliance on big blockbusters and embracing original narratives.
