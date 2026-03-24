India is gearing up for a ₹13,000 crore leap into the future of healthcare—shifting from mass-produced generics to cutting-edge “living medicines” grown from cells, alongside advanced chemicals.
Mint Explainer: Can India become a global hub for biologic drugs? Here’s the plan
SummaryIndia is betting ₹13,000 crore to move beyond generics into high-value biologics and advanced chemicals. Here’s how it plans to build talent, ensure safety and tap a $300 billion global opportunity.
India is gearing up for a ₹13,000 crore leap into the future of healthcare—shifting from mass-produced generics to cutting-edge “living medicines” grown from cells, alongside advanced chemicals.
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