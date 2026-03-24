Mint Explainer: Can India become a global hub for biologic drugs? Here’s the plan

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read24 Mar 2026, 01:29 PM IST
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Investing ₹13,000 crore, India is transitioning to biologics, focusing on living medicines and advanced therapies.
Summary
India is betting 13,000 crore to move beyond generics into high-value biologics and advanced chemicals. Here’s how it plans to build talent, ensure safety and tap a $300 billion global opportunity.

India is gearing up for a 13,000 crore leap into the future of healthcare—shifting from mass-produced generics to cutting-edge “living medicines” grown from cells, alongside advanced chemicals.

With blockbuster drug patents set to expire globally, Mint explains how the country plans to tap a $300 billion biologics opportunity.

How will India build the talent needed for biologics?

To handle the work of growing medicines from living cells, India plans to build three new national research institutes and upgrade seven existing ones, including major centres in Mohali, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

These centres will focus on training a specialized workforce to manage the high level of scientific skill required. Since making medicines from living organisms is much more difficult than a standard pill, this expertise is essential for everything from laboratory research to high-tech factory management and safety checks.

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How will safety and quality be ensured?

India plans to set up 1,000 testing sites nationwide to rigorously evaluate safety and effectiveness.

This is essential because biologics are fundamentally different from traditional drugs. Instead of being chemically synthesized, they are “living medicines” grown inside cells such as bacteria or yeast. They are highly sensitive to conditions like heat and cannot be replicated exactly like standard generics.

At the same time, a wave of patent expirations by 2030—including blockbuster drugs such as Keytruda and Opdivo (cancer), Stelara and Enbrel (autoimmune diseases), and Eliquis and Xarelto (cardiovascular)—opens the door for India to produce more affordable versions. These therapies offer targeted treatment for chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disorders.

How will approvals be accelerated?

To cut delays, the government plans to create a dedicated Scientific Review Cadre—an expert team focused solely on evaluating and approving advanced therapies.

By embedding this cadre within the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India aims to reduce approval timelines from years to months, while maintaining safety standards.

Why is India building chemical parks alongside this push?

Three new chemical parks will serve as the backbone of the ecosystem, offering shared infrastructure such as waste treatment and logistics.

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This plug-and-play model will allow companies to avoid heavy upfront investments, potentially reducing manufacturing costs by up to 40%. The parks, to be allocated through a competitive process, are also expected to accelerate India’s ambition of growing its chemical sector into a $1 trillion industry by 2040.

Major players such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon Biologics and Zydus Lifesciences are expected to play a key role.

What is the ultimate goal of this 13,000 crore push?

The goal is strategic self-reliance and global scale. By entering the biologics space, India aims to capture a meaningful share of the global market—where even a 1% slice could translate into 2 lakh crore in annual revenue.

To support this ambition, the government is also developing resource corridors in mineral-rich states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu to secure critical inputs.

By 2040, India aims to emerge as a global powerhouse in both pharmaceuticals and chemicals, with a focus on advanced therapies for chronic and life-threatening diseases, including cancer, insulin-dependent diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and complex autoimmune conditions.

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