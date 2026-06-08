India's BIS bans use of potential carcinogen, chlorine bleaching as it sets tea bag quality standards for first time

Nanoplastic particles

“Tea bags made from nylon, polypropylene or PET mesh can release billions of microplastic and nanoplastic particles when immersed in water at 90-95 degrees. They are measurable concentrations of particles small enough to cross biological barriers that larger particles cannot,” said Ashwin Bhadri, founder and CEO of Equinox Labs, a food, water and air test­ing and auditing laboratory. “The honest answer to whether this poses a proven health risk at typical consumption levels is that the science is still developing, and that is precisely the problem.”