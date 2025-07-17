Trade turns turbulent; here's how India is tracking the winds
Global conflicts, tariff wars and export barriers threaten to upset India's exports applecart. The commerce ministry is working to organize data and issue alerts, as it tries to prevent shocks and soften the blow. Here's how it would help.
India is building a global trade data intelligence system that will offer real-time insights and early warnings of emerging stress points, two people aware of the matter said. The commerce ministry initiative called Global Trade Watch is modelled on similar efforts in the US, EU and China, and part of a drive to fortify export strategy amid escalating trade volatility.