India turns to Canada potash asset as West Asia war fuels supply concerns

New Delhi: India is accelerating a long-pending potash investment in Canada to secure fertilizer supplies amid growing concerns over disruptions triggered by the West Asia war, according to two government officials aware of the development.
The move is aimed at securing long-term supplies of muriate of potash (MOP), a key fertilizer nutrient for which India is entirely dependent on imports. The government is looking to ensure long-term potash supplies from Karnalyte Resources Inc.’s Wynyard Carnallite Project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The country currently accounts for about a quarter of India’s potash imports.
State-owned Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) had acquired a 47.73% stake in Karnalyte in phases since 2013, as part of India’s strategy to secure overseas potash assets for the farm sector, according to the officials. GSFC has invested Canadian dollar (CAD) 49.68 million in the company so far, giving India a significant strategic stake in the project, which remains at the development stage.