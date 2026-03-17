Inside the remarkable journey of a tonne of carbon, from Indian fields to corporate ledgers

Each verified tonne of CO2 removed from a field like Singha’s becomes a carbon credit, which global corporations currently buy for roughly $150 to $600 per tonne, depending on durability and technology. In a way, carbon credits are financial instruments designed to channel capital from developed economies that are responsible for a larger share of historical emissions into developing countries that are often more exposed to climate impacts. Such credits allow companies to offset emissions by funding verified environmental projects. One carbon credit is roughly equivalent to the emissions caused from burning about 430 litres of petrol or a round-trip flight between Delhi and Singapore. It can sometimes take more than a year for a carbon credit to be issued. Startups are now emerging to organize this long chain of geology, farming and carbon accounting.