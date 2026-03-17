Bengaluru: For Subhonanda Singha, a third-generation farmer in Dubanochi village, Darjeeling, rocks were something you cleared out of a field, not something you brought in by the truckload. But for the last three cropping seasons, Singha has been spreading a thin layer of grey basalt powder over his paddy fields.
Inside the remarkable journey of a tonne of carbon, from Indian fields to corporate ledgers
SummaryIndia’s farmland is becoming the new frontier of carbon removal. A few startups are working with farmers to turn crop residue, rice irrigation and soil chemistry into tradable credits. With global buyers signing deals, India could become a low-cost powerhouse for durable carbon removal.
Bengaluru: For Subhonanda Singha, a third-generation farmer in Dubanochi village, Darjeeling, rocks were something you cleared out of a field, not something you brought in by the truckload. But for the last three cropping seasons, Singha has been spreading a thin layer of grey basalt powder over his paddy fields.
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