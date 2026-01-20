Why India is cracking down on walkie-talkie sales online

India’s consumer watchdog has cracked down on leading e-commerce platforms for selling unauthorized walkie-talkies without mandatory approvals, citing violations of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and telecom laws.

Walkie-talkies are two-way wireless communication devices that transmit voice signals over radio frequencies and are widely used for short-distance communication in security, logistics and emergency services. Regulators say unauthorized devices can interfere with communication systems used by law-enforcement agencies, disaster management authorities and emergency responders, posing risks to public safety, public order, and national security.

Mint explains the legal violations behind illegal walkie-talkie listings and why enforcement is tightening.

What is the crux of the issue?

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) found that several walkie-talkie listings on e-commerce platforms such as Meesho and Amazon failed to disclose critical information, including the frequency band used, whether a government licence was required, and whether the product had obtained Equipment Type Approval (ETA).

ETA is a mandatory clearance from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that certifies whether a wireless device is safe and legally permitted for use in India.

The authority found that many devices operated in the ultra high-frequency (UHF) band, which is reserved for critical services such as police networks, disaster response agencies and other essential communication systems. Some products were marketed as “license-free" or even sold as toys, despite claiming communication ranges of up to 30 km.

According to the CCPA, such practices amounted to misleading advertising and posed risks to consumer safety and national security.

Which companies have been fined?

The CCPA has issued notices to 13 e-commerce entities for selling or facilitating the sale of illegal walkie-talkies. Final orders have been passed in eight cases involving Meesho, Talk Pro, MaskMan Toys, Chimiya, JioMart, Meta Platforms, Flipkart Internet and Amazon.

Investigations or hearings are ongoing against Antriksh Technologies, IndiaMART, TradeIndia, Vardaanmart and Krishna Mart.

In one case, Chimiya.com was found selling imported walkie-talkies operating in the UHF 400-470 MHz band, which is not licence-exempt in India. The listings did not disclose mandatory approvals such as ETA. JioMart, meanwhile, sold 58 walkie-talkies over two years without clearly stating licensing or regulatory requirements.

The CCPA rejected claims by platforms that they were “mere intermediaries", holding them responsible for due diligence. Penalties of ₹10 lakh each were imposed on Meesho, Flipkart, Amazon and Meta, while Chimiya, JioMart, Talk Pro and MaskMan Toys were fined ₹1 lakh each.

What do regulations say?

In India, the sale, import and use of walkie-talkies are governed by multiple laws, including the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and rules notified in 2018 for low-power and very-low-power radio devices. These regulations are designed to prevent interference with communication networks used by defence, police and emergency services.

Only walkie-talkies operating strictly within the 446.0-446.2 MHz frequency band are exempt from requiring a user licence. Even these devices must obtain ETA from the DoT before they can be imported, advertised or sold in India. Devices operating outside this narrow band require explicit government permission.

Non-compliance is not only a telecom violation. It can also be treated as misleading advertising and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, as well as a breach of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

Has the CCPA acted on this issue before?

Yes. This is not the first time the CCPA has intervened in the online sale of illegal walkie-talkies. Last year, it issued notices to several platforms after finding large numbers of listings for devices operating on restricted radio frequency bands without approvals.

A preliminary analysis had identified 467 such listings on Amazon, 314 on Flipkart, 489 on Meesho and 423 on TradeIndia. Union minister Pralhad Joshi had then warned in a social media post that “the sale of non-compliant wireless devices not only breaches statutory obligations but may also pose significant risks to national security operations".

The 2025 guidelines followed these actions, signalling a shift from episodic enforcement to a more structured, preventive framework.

What do the new guidelines require?

To curb the illegal sale of walkie-talkies and similar radio equipment online, the CCPA last year notified the Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment including Walkie-Talkies on E-Commerce Platforms, 2025. These were issued in consultation with the DoT and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the guidelines, e-commerce platforms must play a more active compliance role. They are required to verify the frequency bands used by devices before listing them for sale, ensure products carry valid ETA certification, and clearly disclose whether a government licence is required for use.

Misleading claims such as “licence-free" or “100% legal" are explicitly barred. Platforms must also deploy automated monitoring systems to detect and swiftly remove illegal or non-compliant listings, shifting responsibility from individual sellers to the marketplaces themselves.