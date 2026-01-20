Why India is cracking down on walkie-talkie sales online
E-commerce platforms are being fined for selling unauthorized walkie-talkies that violate telecom rules and pose risks to public safety and national security.
India’s consumer watchdog has cracked down on leading e-commerce platforms for selling unauthorized walkie-talkies without mandatory approvals, citing violations of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and telecom laws.
