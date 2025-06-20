India to curb Chinese substandard paper imports with new QCO amid rare earth magnet imbroglio
India's imports of Chinese paper and paperboard have risen over the years.
New Delhi: India is set to tighten controls on substandard paper product imports, particularly from China, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the process of introducing a new Quality Control Order (QCO) for a wide range of commonly used paper products, said two people directly involved in the process.