Mint Explainer | Where does India stand in its chip ambitions?

NEW DELHI: This month, India’s semiconductor push gathered momentum with Tata Electronics’ pact with Dutch major ASML and two new projects, a mini/micro-LED display fabrication unit in Dholera and an OSAT packaging facility in Surat.
With nearly a dozen semiconductor initiatives now underway, how close is India to becoming self-reliant in chips?
How does Tata Electronics' pact with ASML and two new chip plants change the ecosystem in India?
Tata Electronics’ pact with ASML, the world’s leading maker of chip lithography equipment, marks a key step in India’s entry into global semiconductor manufacturing by securing access to critical technology. Alongside the two projects announced in May—a micro-LED display fab in Dholera and an OSAT packaging facility in Surat with a combined investment of ₹3,936 crore—the move broadens India’s semiconductor base.
The micro-LED fab positions India in advanced display manufacturing, while the OSAT unit helps plug a packaging gap, reducing dependence on Taiwan and Malaysia. Together, the projects strengthen supply chains and push India towards a more integrated chip ecosystem.