Coaching classes made them millionaires; now, they’re turning entrepreneurs

Mumbai: Rakesh Goyal, a 35-year-old mathematics teacher originally from Dabla, a small village in Rajasthan, could easily have built a career overseas as a researcher. After graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, Goyal went to Washington State University in 2013, and was set for a well-paying career as an electrical and computer engineering researcher. Instead, he chose to return to India to pursue what he described as his real calling: teaching.
Over nearly nine years, he worked as a mathematics faculty member at companies such as Resonance and Byju’s-run Toppr. That was until 2022, when his career took off during the offline coaching boom, as edtech disruptors began offering renowned teachers packages in crores to cash in on their reputation and attract students. Goyal was hired by Physics Wallah, where his total compensation eventually crossed ₹1 crore. Four years later, he walked away from that paycheque.
In February, Goyal and Tejendra Singh, his senior at IIT-Patna and a former Walmart software engineer, launched OziTutors, a Noida-headquartered edtech company that connects students and tutors. “Ozi gives me the opportunity to combine great teachers with technology and scale personalized learning to a much larger number of students,” Goyal told Mint.
The startup, which combines K-12 education with test preparation, is being built around personalised assessments and AI-led analytics.
“Students can create papers based on difficulty levels, while the platform analyzes their performance and flags learning gaps to teachers, principals and parents,” Singhal told Mint. “The programme includes mentorship from IIT and IIM students and alumni.” He added that the Madhya Pradesh government has given Arke Scholars 1,800 students as a pilot.
In his 1903 play Man and Superman, George Bernard Shaw wrote, “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach.” Goyal, Singhal and a couple of others have set out to prove that so-called maxim wrong. Armed with wealth, reputation and a loyal student following, these teachers, who once commanded giant paycheques, have turned entrepreneurs.
They have launched coaching centres and education startups, taking on established names in India’s $14.8 billion-plus test-prep market (valuation as of FY26, per Redseer Strategy Consultants). One has decided to steer clear of education altogether and ventured into agriculture.
But will these teachers be able to do, and turn their startups into viable businesses?