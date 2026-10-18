The alchemy of black gold: Inside India’s multi-billion-dollar push to turn coal into cheap industrial gas

N Madhavan
9 min read18 Oct 2026, 05:51 PM IST
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Jindal Steel’s coal gasification unit at Angul steel complex, Odisha.
Summary
Sitting on 400 billion tonnes of coal and a crippling 2.7 trillion import bill for energy products and chemicals, India is racing to turn dirty rock into cheap gas. Can multi-billion-dollar bets overcome tough economic costs and volatile markets?

Chennai/Angul (Odisha): In 2006-07, a natural gas squeeze hit Jindal Steel Ltd. Crucial for stripping oxygen from iron oxide during steelmaking, the fuel was largely imported back then. Worse still, steelmakers stood far down the Indian government’s priority list for domestic allocations, well behind power and fertilizer plants.

The hunt for a workaround took the company all the way to South Africa. There, engineers had spent over 40 years mastering coal gasification to produce syngas (short for synthesis gas).

“To overcome sanctions that curtailed the availability of crude oil during apartheid, South Africa, which had large coal reserves, embraced coal gasification,” recalled V.R. Sharma, the managing director of Jindal Steel. “They converted coal into syngas and used it to make synthetic natural gas, petrol, diesel and a whole lot of chemicals which they were otherwise importing”.

Jindal Steel decided to try it out. A contract for setting up the coal gasification unit was issued in 2010; by 2014, the plant was up and running.

Also Read | Coal gasification draws steelmakers, but high costs deter investment

Today, a massive conveyor snaking over two kilometres (km) moves coal straight from a captive pit into the gasification unit, tucked in the northwest corner of Jindal’s sprawling 3,500-acre Angul steel complex in Odisha. Workers wash the coal to scrub excessive ash before feeding it into a gasifier alongside steam and oxygen. The resulting reaction yields raw gas, which is systematically cooled and scrubbed into clean syngas.

This gas strips oxygen from iron ore via a process called direct reduced iron (DRI). Gasification also yields valuable spin-offs, routed through a maze of processing units—yielding clear tar, gasification oil, ammonia, sulphur, and naphtha.

In addition, the process generates carbon-dioxide and the company is offering it to anyone willing to put up a unit nearby to produce methanol or other chemical products.

Over the past 12 years, the unit, some 125 km north-west of Odisha capital, Bhubaneswar, has delivered both fuel independence and substantial savings. “Today, the price of imported natural gas is $12 to $16 per MMBTU (metric million British thermal unit) while the cost of syngas we produce is just $7 to $8 per MMBTU,” Sharma said.

Of Angul’s 12-million-tonne steel capacity, DRI accounts for 1.8 million tonnes. Jindal is now building another 2-million-tonne DRI line—and expanding gasification right alongside it.

Also Read | Coal India plans ₹1 trillion investment in coal evacuation, gasification
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Over the past 12 years, Jindal Steel’s coal gasification unit has delivered both fuel independence and substantial savings.

Game changer?

In a way, Jindal Steel’s coal gasification bet offers a blueprint for India. The country remains severely tethered to foreign shores for fuel and vital feedstocks, importing more than 80% of its crude oil. The reliance runs even deeper elsewhere: 100% of ammonia, 90% of methanol, half of natural gas, and a fifth of urea arrive from overseas.

Recent geopolitical turmoil across West Asia underlined that vulnerability, exposing domestic markets to sharp supply jolts and erratic price spikes. On the other hand, India has huge coal reserves—the fifth largest in the world. Government estimates put it at 400 billion tonnes and going by current annual consumption of a billion tonne, it would last 400 years!

New Delhi’s aggressive push into coal gasification is meant to reduce the import dependency of critical imported feedstock, enhance energy and food security, efficiently use the domestic coal reserves and support the development of downstream industries.

The policy engine revved up in 2024, when the government launched an initial 8,500 crore incentive package designed to unlock 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in gasification capacity. This May, it scaled up sharply with the national Coal Gasification Mission, unleashing another 37,500 crore in support to drive cumulative capacity toward 100 MTPA by 2030.

“Seven projects have been approved under the first tranche and are in different stage of implementation,” said Amrit Lal Meena, former coal secretary under whose watch the policy was unveiled in 2024. “Seven more proposals have been received under the second tranche and are under evaluation,” Meena, who is also the chairman of the Gasification Technologies and Research Council of India, added.

If executed well, policymakers believe that coal gasification could slash a significant chunk off India’s mammoth 2.7 trillion annual import bill for energy products and chemicals.

Also Read | India remains net steel importer for fifth straight month in August

Old wine

The idea of promoting coal gasification is not new. New Delhi has been toying with it for decades. Yet the proposal never took off due to shortage in the supply of coal—even though India has huge reserves, mining and distribution remained constrained.

Even as late as in 2016-17, 70% of India’s power generation was coal-based. The domestic coal production at 658 million tonnes was just enough to meet the demands of the power sector. The law prioritised supply of coal for power generation forcing other sectors such as steel and cement to import their coal needs.

Two shifts—surging domestic output and a historic green transition—have rewritten those dynamics. Aggressive auctioning of captive and commercial blocks sparked the mining revival. Since January 2020, 14 bidding rounds awarded 141 blocks to 123 private operators, locking in peak capacity of 366 million tonnes. As these pits fired up, output from captive and commercial mines cleared the 200-million-tonne benchmark for the first time in 2025-26, hitting 210 million tonnes—up from a meagre 29 million a decade back. That momentum lifted India’s total haul to 1,040 million tonnes.

At the same time, clean power exploded. Non-fossil sources accounted for barely 15% of capacity in 2015-16; today, they command over 54%. Growth remains relentless: additions touched 55.29 gigawatts (GW) in 2025-26, marching toward New Delhi’s 500GW target by 2030. Consequently, thermal power’s generation footprint shrank to 43%.

“Thanks to these two developments, shortage in the availability of coal is history. We are experiencing surplus over the last three years,” Meena said.

Climate arithmetic adds another deadline. At Glasgow’s COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi anchored India to a 2070 net-zero horizon, mandating an eventual coal wind-down.

“We have got just 44 years to use up our coal reserves that at current utilization pace can last us 400 years. Using coal gasification to consume coal, and in the process, reduce India’s import dependence is a win-win solution,” Jindal Steel’s Sharma said.

Also, domestic coal’s ash content means it has very little usage other than in the power sector. “Earlier, we simply burned coal to use only its chemical energy. Now we have the opportunity to use its chemical values to produce valuable chemicals,” he added.

Geopolitical upheaval drove the urgency home. The fallout from Ukraine, compounded by tremors across West Asia, exposed how acutely energy and food supplies hinge on global volatility.

China’s strategic playbook offers an instructive parallel. Boasting over 250 MTPA in gasification capacity, Beijing insulated itself from external shocks, churning out 70% of its methanol and 90% of its ammonia internally. When the US-Iran war disrupted markets, China stabilized local farm inputs, holding domestic fertilizer rates a third cheaper than international benchmarks. India, meanwhile, weathered a ballooning subsidy bill.

Looking ahead, gasification opens a frontier into hydrogen. As India ramps up clean fuel mandates, syngas—carrying 58% hydrogen—presents an immediate bridge. With proper carbon capture, utilization and storage, India can produce blue hydrogen (one step lower than green hydrogen produced entirely from renewable sources) economically.

Nonetheless, India’s coal gasification journey will not be without its set of challenges.

The bottlenecks

These are high-stakes, capital-heavy ventures with long gestation timelines. As a rough rule of thumb, industry specialists peg capital outlay at about $ 500 million per million tonne per annum of gasification capacity. At current price points, the economics simply do not hold up on their own—making viability gap funding an absolute must.

The Indian government hopes its 37,500 crore incentive kitty will plug this commercial void. The question is whether that safety net goes far enough.

As a rough rule of thumb, industry specialists peg capital outlay at about $500 million per 1 tonne per annum of gasification capacity. At current price points, the economics simply do not hold up on their own.

“It is a good beginning,” said Balasaheb Darade, founder and managing director, New Era Cleantech Solution Pvt. Ltd, a coal gasification company. “Without support, there will be no Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

His venture is among the earliest out of the blocks, erecting a facility in Maharashtra designed to churn out ammonium nitrate in phase one before moving into urea. Requiring an outlay topping 20,000 crore, the complex is targeted for commercial commissioning by 2030.

Other policy levers are kicking in alongside. The government has dangled a 50% revenue-share rebate on coal earmarked for gasification (in other words, they pay 50% less royalty), bestowed infrastructure status to unlock cheaper credit lines, and floated plans to shave customs levies on imported equipment.

Scale will ultimately dictate survival. “We need to build units with large capacity to achieve low operational costs,” said Sehul Bhat, director, Crisil Intelligence. “This necessarily means big investment and only public sector units and large corporates can invest.”

It is indeed the case. Companies who are setting up a unit or announced plans include Coal India, Reliance group, Adani group, NTPC and Jindal Steel to name a few (see chart).

Availability of coal for private players could be another bottleneck. Between 2014 and 2019, Jindal Steel could not operate its coal gasification plant continuously due to disruption in supply of coal. By law, thermal power plants retain first statutory claim on domestic supplies.

Meena dismisses those fears today. “Enough coal is available. Coal gasification sector needs just 50 million tonnes per annum as against power sectors’ demand of 800 million tonnes,” he explained.

Feedstock quality poses a trickier engineering hurdle. “High ash content in Indian coal will impact the efficiency of the process,” pointed out Bhat. Building integrated coal washeries is virtually non-negotiable, inflating baseline project budgets.

While coal gasification leads to lower emission than burning coal directly, it still emits greenhouse gases. A CCUS facility is critical if the operation has to become environment-friendly. While there is no immediate emission pressure domestically, the industry has to eventually invest in it. A CCUS will also help companies use the carbon-dioxide to produce other valuable chemicals.

Media reports, meanwhile, have suggested that some companies are facing challenges in procuring Chinese technology as the Indian government has clamped down on technology transfer. But experts are not concerned. BHEL has developed an indigenous technology and companies like Jindal Steel own technology which has been adapted for high-ash content coal. Many other non-Chinese technologies are also available, they added.

The most glaring unresolved vulnerability, however, centres on off-take security—binding purchase agreements that guarantee steady market absorption.

At the outset, synthetic gas and downstream derivatives will likely carry higher cost structures than open-market imports. Promoters are lobbying hard for statutory purchase mandates covering domestic syngas, ammonia, urea, naphtha, and synthetic natural gas.

“This is also needed to secure energy and food security till coal gasification becomes viable. This will happen once the capital cost is recovered,” said New Era Cleantech’s Darade.

Historically, policy interest in coal gasification surged whenever oil markets flared, only to quietly fade the moment crude normalized. If India genuinely intends to anchor self-reliance across food and energy, it cannot afford to blink this time.

Key Takeaways
  • ₹2.7 trillion: India’s import bill for energy products and chemicals that coal gasification has the potential to slash.
  • ₹46,000 crore: Total government incentives and viability gap funding committed across two tranches to build domestic capacity.
  • 100 MTPA: The targeted annual coal gasification capacity by 2030, under India’s national mission, scaling from the initial 25 MTPA goal.

About the Author

N Madhavan

N Madhavan has been writing on business and economy for more than 30 years now. A Chevening Scholar, he loves longform writing and has had the privilege of honing his skills at The Economist as an intern in the past. He writes across various sectors, with a primary focus on macro-economy, business groups in southern India, and corporate stories. He has worked in newspapers as well as magazines, with bylines in The Financial Express, Business Today, Forbes India and The Hindu BusinessLine. This is his fourth year at Mint where he presently curates the explanatory Primer section and also writes Long Stories. <br><br>Based in Chennai, he is the winner of the Shriram-Sanlam Award for Business Journalism. He loves ground reporting, including travelling in a truck twice between Chennai and Mumbai, to bring life to the stories he works on. He was once almost lynched while reporting on onion prices at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, a fact he captured in the story he eventually wrote for Business Today. <br><br>Apart from writing, he loves reading, listening to music (Ilayaraja is his favourite composer) and travelling.

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