The alchemy of black gold: Inside India’s multi-billion-dollar push to turn coal into cheap industrial gas

Chennai/Angul (Odisha): In 2006-07, a natural gas squeeze hit Jindal Steel Ltd. Crucial for stripping oxygen from iron oxide during steelmaking, the fuel was largely imported back then. Worse still, steelmakers stood far down the Indian government’s priority list for domestic allocations, well behind power and fertilizer plants.
The hunt for a workaround took the company all the way to South Africa. There, engineers had spent over 40 years mastering coal gasification to produce syngas (short for synthesis gas).