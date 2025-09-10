India’s coking coal imports to jump 42% by 2030 on steel demand, says report

New Delhi: India’s coking coal imports are expected to rise nearly 42% to 115 million tonnes by the end of the decade, driven by surging demand from the steel sector, according to a report jointly prepared by EY Parthenon and the Indian Steel Association (ISA).

The report said imports stood at 81 million tonnes in FY25, while demand for coking coal is projected to climb 55% to 135 million tonnes by FY30 from 87 million tonnes in FY25. The growth is tied to India’s ambitious target of expanding steelmaking capacity to 300 million tonnes by then.

Titled India’s Coking Coal Strategy: Building Resilience through Innovation, Sustainability and Policy, the report highlighted that India, the world’s second-largest steel producer, remains heavily dependent on coking coal, with the steel industry accounting for 95% of total demand.

To reduce this reliance, the government aims to scale domestic raw coking coal output to 140 million tonnes by FY30—105 million tonnes from Coal India and 35 million tonnes from private players. Even with this expansion, washery capacity is expected to reach just 15 million tonnes, ensuring continued dependence on imports.

“India’s steel ambitions cannot be realized without addressing its heavy reliance on imported coking coal,” said Vinayak Vipul, partner, business consulting, EY Parthenon.

“While domestic production is projected to double by 2030, imports will still play a defining role in meeting demand. This dependence makes the sector vulnerable to price volatility and supply chain shocks…India must accelerate beneficiation to unlock the true value of its reserves, diversify sourcing to reduce risk, and invest in technologies that pave the way toward low-carbon steel,” Vipul said.

He added that building a transparent pricing index and a national reserve would be critical to balance growth with resilience and sustainability.

The report also noted that rising coal use in steelmaking has made the sector a major emitter of greenhouse gases—responsible for 7–8% of global emissions and 12% within India—underscoring the need for cleaner technologies and comprehensive decarbonization efforts.

“India’s steel industry is entering a transformative era, driven by rising domestic demand and global competition,” said Naveen Jindal, president, Indian Steel Association. “Coking coal remains the backbone of steelmaking, and securing a reliable, high-quality supply is a strategic necessity for national growth.”

The report recommended a deeper industry-government partnership through investments in washery expansion, strategic stockpiles at ports, and public-private consortia for overseas mine equity.