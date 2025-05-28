Inside India's hush-hush hype luxury economy where sneakers cost more than gold
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 28 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryIndia’s young, style-conscious and wealthy shoppers are shelling out big money for such hype-driven luxury, snapping up limited edition Jordans to Japanese soft toys at a steep premium
Would you pay ₹7 lakh for a pair of limited-edition Nike-Dior Air Jordan sneakers or ₹50,000 for a tiny monster stuffed toy or ₹20,000 for lip gloss iPhone covers? India’s young, style-conscious and wealthy shoppers are shelling out big money for such hype-driven luxury.
