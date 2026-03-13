Climate is the new challenge to demand prediction for ice cream, beverage, electronics companies. And, it's hard.

Diversified but climate surprises

Even industry heavyweights have been affected as weather plays truant. Unexpected rains in the second quarter of 2025-26, for instance, hurt beverage sales. “The only dampening part… has been the rains, which are totally unpredictable and were much heavier than they have normally been in this quarter in the past,” Ravi Jaipuria, chairman of PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages had said then on an investor call.